SC asks Varanasi DM to ensure protection of ‘Shivling’ area in Gyanvapi complex without hindering Nemaz

AMN / WEB DESK

Supreme Court has asked the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found without impeding the right of Muslims to enter and worship. The court will hear the matter again tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi court has removed Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post. Mishra was responsible for the filming and carrying out the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court also granted two days extension for the submission of the committee’s survey report.

Earlier on Monday, the Varanasi court directed the district administration to seal the spot in the mosque complex where a Shivling was found during the videography survey.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the videography survey ordered by a local court of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the complex.