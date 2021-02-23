Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
SC allows Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases that are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, to travel abroad. A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked Chidambaram to deposit Rs two crore with the registry and submit details on the places to be visited and the place where he would stay.

Opposing the application, Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju said, earlier Chidambaram was allowed to travel abroad, but with a deposit of Rs 10 crore.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Chidambaram, said the condition was not justified for a Member of Parliament and he would not run away anywhere.

The Congress leader is facing several criminal cases related to the Aircel-Maxis deal and the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father, P. Chidambaram, was the Union Finance Minister.

