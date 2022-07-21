FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC accepts Banthia Commission report paving way for reservation for OBCs in Local Body Elections in Maharashtra

MAN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today accepted the report of the Banthia Commission and directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to hold elections as per this report. With this, the way for political reservation for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes in the Local Bodies’ Elections in the state has been cleared.

Apart from this, the top court has also asked to take steps to hold the stalled elections in the state urgently. It has been ordered to announce the Election Schedule in the next two weeks.

The Jayantkumar Banthia Commission, in its report, recommended that OBCs should be given up to 27 percent reservation in local bodies. As the court accepted this report, OBCs will get 27 percent political reservation in local self-government elections in the state.

The Elections to 92 Municipal Corporations and four Nagar Panchayats have been held in the state. The Supreme Court has also given instructions to announce the detailed programme in respect of elections in the next two weeks.

