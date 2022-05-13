FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 May 2022 01:37:18      انڈین آواز

SBI Q4 net profit rises 41% to Rs 9,114 crore

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

State Bank of India has reported over 41 per cent, year-on-year, jump in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal to 9,114 crore rupees. The board of the State Bank has approved a dividend of seven rupees and 10 paise per share. The record date for the dividend is 26th of May.

The Bank said, its provisions for bad loans came down to nearly a third of the what it provisioned a year ago. It kept aside 3,262 crore rupees during the fourth quarter, compared to 9,914 crore rupees in the same quarter last year.

SBI’s net NPA stood at 1.02 per cent, in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.50 per cent last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart