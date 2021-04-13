7 Killed as bus Falls Into River in J&K
President appoints Sushil Chandra as new Chief Election Commissioner of India
COVID Updates: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting ways to control COVID menace
इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2021 04:04:21      انڈین آواز

Saudi King Salman approves Tarawih prayers in Two Holy Mosques

PHOTO SPA

RIYADH

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has approved Tarawih prayers to be held in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during Ramadan, but to reduce them to 10 raka’ats.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the decision was based on King Salman’s keenness to continue holding rituals in both mosques and to harness all means available to help worshippers to perform rites in a safe environment that met all international health standards.

He added that the presidency was deploying all its resources to serve pilgrims and worshippers during Ramadan.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced that Tarawih and Qiyaam prayers would be combined with the Isha prayer in all mosques in the Kingdom, and that they do not exceed 30 minutes.
The ministry said the decision was made to reduce the duration that worshippers spend inside mosques and to avoid high rates of infection.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that starting from Ramadan 1, permits for Umrah, prayers and visits to the Two Holy Mosques would be granted to people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to availability from the Tawakkalna app.

The ministry also said that Umrah permits may be obtained through hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.

Authorities said last week that only pilgrims with permits would be allowed to enter the Grand Mosque and perform Umrah prayers during the month and until the end of the pandemic.

The ministry, in coordination with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, said the hotels would be able to issue Umrah permits only, without permits to pray in the Grand Mosque, through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps in accordance with regulatory requirements and approved health protocols.

The ministry said that this was in addition to the previously announced controls and mechanisms for issuing Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque during Ramadan for those who met the health requirements, so that the services facilitated to pilgrims from both the public and private sectors were a success.
Unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed in the Central Region around Makkah, and visitors must arrive on time or risk losing their time slot.

Children will not be allowed to enter either mosques, nor the courtyards around the mosques.

SPORTS

Hockey: Dominant India outplay Argentina 3-0 in the FIH Pro League

HPL 2020-21 - M86 - Men ARG v IND 11/4/21,Argentina, Capital Federal Location: CENARD PHOTO: Rodrigo Jarami ...

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates KICE in Rowing in Srinagar

AMN Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Rowing in Srinag ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

