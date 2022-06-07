FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jun 2022 07:10:16      انڈین آواز

Saudi Hajj Ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has developed a portal through which pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register electronically for Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The portal features various package options, support services, and a multi-lingual communication center that is open around the clock.

It also allows visas to be issued electronically, and pilgrims who desire to perform Hajj can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa.

This year, Hajj pilgrims must be under 65 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also present a negative PCR test that was taken before departing for the Kingdom. Priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj.

The portal is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the digital experiences of pilgrims.

“These efforts aim to facilitate the procedures and provide competitive prices for pilgrims from these countries,” the ministry said.

ARAB NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah inaugurates 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games- 2021

AMN / SPORTS DESK Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games- ...

Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra leading in medal tally with 9 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals

AMN In the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 being hosted by Haryana, Maharashtra is leading in medal tally by w ...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros crown, beats Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 ￼

Rafael Nadal won 11 games on the row as he recovered from 1-3 down in the second set to beat 8th seed Casper R ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart