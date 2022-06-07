Saudi Hajj Ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has developed a portal through which pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register electronically for Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The portal features various package options, support services, and a multi-lingual communication center that is open around the clock.

It also allows visas to be issued electronically, and pilgrims who desire to perform Hajj can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa.

This year, Hajj pilgrims must be under 65 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also present a negative PCR test that was taken before departing for the Kingdom. Priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj.

The portal is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the digital experiences of pilgrims.

“These efforts aim to facilitate the procedures and provide competitive prices for pilgrims from these countries,” the ministry said.

ARAB NEWS