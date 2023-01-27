इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 01:40:26      انڈین آواز
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and several otrher Arab countries have strongly condemned an Israeli raid on a Jenin refugee camp that led to at least nine Palestinians being killed.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning street barricades.

The Palestinian health ministry said the death toll from the clashes rose to nine, including a woman, and that 20 people were wounded before the Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.

The Israeli military also fatally shot a 22-year-old Palestinian later in a separate incident.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it rejected the serious violations of international law carried out by Israeli forces, stressing its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the occupation, stop escalation and Israeli aggressions, and provide necessary protection for civilians.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Palestine, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Kuwait and Oman also condemned the attack, their state news agencies said on Thursday. AN

