Saudi Arabia open to more dialogue with Iran after Jordan meeting

AMN / WEB DESK

Tehran says Saudi Arabia is open to more dialogue with Iran. The Iranian Foreign Minister said this after he met his Saudi counterpart in Jordan.

In an Arabic tweet published on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in addition to other counterparts from the region and from France on the sidelines of an Iraq-focused conference in Jordan on Tuesday.

He said that Saudi minister assured him of his country’s readiness to continue dialogue with Iran.

The two regional rivals cut diplomatic ties in 2016 after a crowd stormed the Sunni-majority kingdom’s embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent Shia leader.