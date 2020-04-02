FreeCurrencyRates.com

03 Apr 2020
Saudi Arabia imposes curfew in holy cities of Makkah and Madina

Published On:

WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia has announced imposing of 24 hour curfew in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina until further notice. The curfew has been imposed from today.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today reported that the decision was taken to supplement the Kingdom’s efforts to confront Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public health.

The Royal order also prohibited the practice of any commercial activities within the residential neighborhoods of the cities of Makkah and Madinah, except for pharmacies and food supply stores, gas stations and banking services.

The Saudi government assured the people that these measures were taken within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve public health and prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

It also called on everyone to sense individual responsibilities, follow instructions, and adhere to isolation measures for the public interest.

According to the Saudi Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Kingdom is 1720, while the death toll stands at 16.

