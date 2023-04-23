इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 02:19:14      انڈین آواز
Saudi Arabia evacuates Citizens, Foreign Nationals from war-torn Sudan including Indians

AMN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia has announced the successful evacuation of Saudi citizens and several foreign nationals from Sudan. The operation, carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with the support of other branches of the armed forces, was in line with the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership.

A total of 91 Saudi citizens were evacuated, along with approximately 66 nationals from India, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso. Among the evacuees were diplomats and international officials. The Kingdom ensured that all necessary needs of the foreign nationals were met before their departure to their respective countries. This evacuation operation demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens and foreign nationals in times of crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced earlier on Saturday the start of arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and a number of nationals from other countries from Sudan to the Kingdom. It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabian Airlines suspended all flights from and to Sudan until further notice, after its plane Airbus 4330, Flight No. (59458) was shot at before it took off for Riyadh during the ongoing security situation in Sudan. After a week of fighting between two factions of the country’s military leadership at least 400 people have been killed in Sudan.

