इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 03:52:08      انڈین آواز
Saudi Arabia demands security guarantee & help in development of civilian nuclear programme from US

AMN

Saudi Arabia is demanding security guarantees and help in the development of its civilian nuclear programme from the United States, as the latter is trying to broker its peace deal with Israel. Reaching a normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel has become a priority for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Joe Biden as chances of confrontation with Iran, over its military aid to Russia amid the Ukraine war and the nuclear programme, remain high.

The deep involvement of the Biden administration in the complex negotiations would reshape the political landscape of the Middle East. The demands made by Saudi Arabia for nuclear aid and security guarantees stand as daunting obstacles amid the deal, as the measures are likely to be opposed by some Washington lawmakers. Riyadh is cautious about striking a deal that is likely to come under fire in the Arab world and aggravate tensions with Iran.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

