Saudi Arabia demands security guarantee & help in development of civilian nuclear programme from US

Saudi Arabia is demanding security guarantees and help in the development of its civilian nuclear programme from the United States, as the latter is trying to broker its peace deal with Israel. Reaching a normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel has become a priority for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Joe Biden as chances of confrontation with Iran, over its military aid to Russia amid the Ukraine war and the nuclear programme, remain high.

The deep involvement of the Biden administration in the complex negotiations would reshape the political landscape of the Middle East. The demands made by Saudi Arabia for nuclear aid and security guarantees stand as daunting obstacles amid the deal, as the measures are likely to be opposed by some Washington lawmakers. Riyadh is cautious about striking a deal that is likely to come under fire in the Arab world and aggravate tensions with Iran.