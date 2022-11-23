FreeCurrencyRates.com

Saudi Arabia celebrates historic victory in FIFA, Govt announce celebratory holiday

Wednesday will be a celebratory holiday for all employees and students in Saudi Arabia after the national team won a World Cup match against Argentina on Tuesday.

King Salman approved a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory with a holiday.

All public and private sector employees and students at all educational stages will be given a holiday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Education said any exams scheduled for Wednesday would be postponed to Dec.7.

The Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul also announced that it would suspend trade on Wednesday and resume on Thursday in light of the public holiday.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet congratulated the Kingdom’s national team on Tuesday after its victory against Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

The Cabinet said it hoped the team would continue playing with the same spirit and determination for which Saudis are known, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also extended its thanks to the leaders of countries who have congratulated the Kingdom on Tuesday’s match.

At a weekly meeting headed by King Salman, the Cabinet also praised the results of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent visits to South Korea and Thailand.

The outcomes of the G20 summit held in Indonesia last week and Saudi support for efforts made to face international challenges, including responses to pandemics, were also discussed.

