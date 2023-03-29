Saudi Arabia: 8 Bangladeshi pilgrims killed, 18 injured in bus accident

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eight Bangladeshi pilgrims were killed in a bus accident in the Abha district of Asir province in Saudi Arabia on Monday, March 27. Eighteen others were injured when the bus they were travelling hit a bridge, overturned, and caught fire leading to the deaths and injuries.

A total of 20 people were killed in the accident out of which 8 have been identified as Bangladeshis while 4 migrants are still missing. Expressing grief at the accident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh said that a total of 47 pilgrims were travelling to the holy city of Makkah when the accident took place. Thirty five people on the bus were Bangladeshi migrant workers, said the MoFA statement. MoFA is working to bring back the bodies of the persons killed in the accident.