Saudi Arab, its neighbours gear up to celebrate Ramadan free of COVID-19 restrictions 

The return of prayer in the old Mosque of Masjid Al Nabawi for all visitors and worshipers after 2 years starting from this evening, Friday, the 29th of Sha’ban.

AMN / WEB DESK

For last two yeas COVID-19 pandemic forced Muslims around the world to observe the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown. They were deprived of the chance to spend time with their extended families and enjoy the tradition of breaking the fast together, to say nothing of the opportunity to make the pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah.

Now many restrictions and precautions have been relaxed, including social-distancing rules, travel bans are being lifted, and a semblance of normality is beginning to return to daily life. As a result, many Muslims around the world will, for the first time since 2019, once again be free to observe Ramadan in the ways they are used to.

The holiest month in the Islamic calendar is to begin this year on April 2 in Arab world.

Muslims the world over will hope that the social restrictions caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, which prevented so many from observing core tenets of their faith, will never be seen again within their lifetimes.

“The sight of that empty courtyard was a reality check,” Sanaa Abdulhakeem, 72, a retired Saudi educator, told Arab News.

“Never in my life have I seen the mosque empty. I was born right across from the mosque in Makkah and have lived all my life near it. It’s a place that is always buzzing with life. A hush falls over it only when worshipers are praying in unison with the imam.”

On March 6 this year, Saudi authorities announced the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions and that social distancing is no longer required in public places, including the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque.

The next day, hundreds of pilgrims gathered to perform early-morning prayers together at the Grand Mosque, standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time in many months.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for; we can go about our rituals and traditions this Ramadan and we hope this will be the last we hear of COVID-19,” said Abdulhakeem.

“In the grand scheme of things the timing couldn’t be better, with Ramadan right on our doorstep. I’m seeing my grandchildren for the first time in over two years. The house will be full again, with everyone under one roof on the first day of Ramadan. This could be the end of COVID as we know it.”

Saudi authorities also recently announced the lifting of a ban on flights to and from 17 countries previously deemed high-risk locations owing to domestic instability and high COVID-19 infection rates. In addition, travelers are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, to quarantine after arrival, or to take a PCR test before departure or arrival at any of the Kingdom’s entry points.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Khalifa wished the leaders and their peoples continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.