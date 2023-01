AMN/ WEB DESK

Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the semifinals of the Malaysia Open. They lost to Chinese pair of LIANG Wei Keng and Wang Chang by 16-21, 21-11 and 15-21.

Indian ace shuttler H.S Prannoy bowed out of the men’s singles after losing 16-21, 21-19, 10-21 to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinal.

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Open in the first round.