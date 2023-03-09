Satish Kaushik RIP: PM , HM, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, others condole demise of veteran actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Home Minister Amit Shah has also, expressed grief over the demise of actor, director, and writer Satish Kaushik. In a tweet, Mr. Shah said, Mr. Kaushik’s contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations, and performances will always be remembered. He paid his condolences to the bereaved family.