“Satisfied with layout of track’, former MotoGP™️ rider Loris Capirossi praises BIC ahead of Grand Prix of India

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Former star MotoGP™️ rider Loris Capirossi on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the race track at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and also picked his favourite riders to win the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India, set to take place from September 22 to 24.

Loris Capirossi is serving as a safety advisor to Dorna Sports, which has been the Organizer of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP™️) since 1991 and owns exclusive commercial and television rights worldwide.

He took rides at the BIC and opined “Everything seems to be going smoothly and I am really pleased with the layout of the track. There are fast corners and good breaking points and it will be interesting to see how each of the riders race here,”
Organized by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP™️, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days. Capirossi also revealed his favourites to win the IndianOil Grand Prix of India

,The level of MotoGP™️ is really high at the moment as every rider is really close however his pick for the Indian Grand Prix includes Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin are also great riders and can win the race, while the fastest man on the MotoGP™️ bike Brad Binder is also a contender for the win. It’s just conformity of the track that takes you to victory. Francesco Bagnaia is also someone who can win the race but he is not 100 percent after the crash in Barcelona but it will be interesting to see who wins.”

The result of these races will also depend on the parabolic nature of the track as Capirossi seemed fairly satisfied with its quality after the test drive. He stated, 
“The turns from four to seven are really nice, while the parabolic is exciting as well. The riders will be here in India for the first time and i hope they will enjoy it. “

