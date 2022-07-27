FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2022 09:58:05      انڈین آواز

Sara Ali Khan in Florence for her latest summer vacation in Europe

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Sara Ali Khan loves to take time off to travel and reconnect with herself. From the landscape of Ladakh, to the streets of Istanbul, the actress can be seen packing off for a holiday as soon as an opportunity presents itself. Her European vacation is, therefore, the perfect escape from her hectic schedule. Accompanied by her mother on this trip, the duo has been entranced by the whirlwind of culture, art and architecture, and recently were in the gorgeous locales of Florence.

After an equally stunning holiday in London and Amsterdam, Sara and her mother, made their way to the city of Florence, choosing to stay at the Giardino Fiorentino – Luxury Spa Airbnb Apartment, located in the historic city center. The elegant contemporary designed apartment dates back to the 16th century and offers a perfect stay experience for a holiday to remember. The apartment also features a spa-room with a bubble-bath-tub, sauna, turkish bath and light therapy, which is just perfect to relax after wandering around the streets of Florence or visiting Museums.

Talking about her summer escapade, Sara said, “I love that my work allows me to travel across the world, but there is nothing like taking a few days off and spending quality time with loved ones on a vacation. I love exploring new places, trying out local food, and of course, shopping with my favorite shopping partner, my mom! We both wanted to explore the city from a local lens and decided to stay at a beautiful Airbnb in Florence for an authentic local’s experience and have loved every bit of it!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IOA advises its athletes to avoid public places during CWG in Birmingham

Harpal Singh Bedi The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday advised its athletes, taking part in the ...

PM to declare open 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai tomorrow  

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 27 July : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare open the 44th Chess ...

“Podium finish at Commonwealth Games is our Aim ” Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and Chief Coach Graham Reid on Wednesday, asserted ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart