Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya beats West Bengal

Meghalaya created history by becoming the fourth team to book their place in the semi-finals of the 76th National Football Championship for the Hero Santosh Trophy in Bhubaneswar. Their dream came true when they beat former champions West Bengal 2-1 in their concluding Group B encounter at the OFA 7th Battalion Ground. The team have never previously advanced to this stage of the tournament and will now contend for the title when the knockouts take place at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Services have already qualified as the toppers of Group B. The two teams who have qualified to the Santosh Trophy semi-finals from Group A are Punjab and Karnataka. In the semi-finals, Punjab will face Meghalaya, while Services will take on Karnataka.