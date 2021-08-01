Sanjeev and Aishwary Tomar in India’s last Shooting challenge

Harpal Singh Bedi
Luckless Indian shooters will have a one last shot at salvaging their reputation as Sanjeev Rajput, now into his third Olympics, and young debutant Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar when they take their lanes during the Men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualification round, at the Asaka Shooting range in Tokyo on Monday, the 10thand concluding day of the Shooting competitions.
Sanjeev and Aishwary are ranked sixth and two in the world in this the most gruelling Rifle/Pistol event on schedule.
Both Indians will have to fight hard for a top-eight spot, given the presence of the likes of defending Olympic champion Sergey Kamenskiy of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the 48-strong field, among other heavyweight 3P exponents.