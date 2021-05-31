Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK
Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg final to clinch gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai today.
Earlier, Defending Champion Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa settled for silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai. Panghal lost to reigning World and Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in a 2-3 split decision in the Men’s final of the 52 kg category.
This is the third loss for Panghal at the hands of Zoirov ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Thapa lost to Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig in a 2-3 split decision in the 64kg final. The Indian contingent has sought review of Amit’s gold medal bout, which he lost 2-3 against World and Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan. Shiva Thapa lost 2-3 to Mongolia’s Baatarsukh Chinzorig in the 64kg final, taking home a silver medal. This was Thapa’s fifth successive medal at the event.