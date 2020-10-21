Bihar Assembly elections: Campaigning gains momentum in poll bound areas of 1st & 2nd phase
No chilling till we get vaccine: PM Modi’s message ahead of festive season
Number of COVID-19 cases crosses 40.11 million worldwide: WHO
184 countries have joined COVAX facility: WHO
Over 67 lakh people recovered from COVID-19 in country so far; Recovery rate stands at 88.63 %
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2020 09:33:31      انڈین آواز

Sanjay Dutt emerges “victorious” in his battle against cancer

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Mumbai

Dashing Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt today announced that he has come out “victorious” from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their unwavering support in this crucial journey.

The actor in a statement on Twitter on the occasion of his children’s birthday, Shaahran and Iqra who turned 10 today said: “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and wellbeing of our family.”

In August, Sanjay Dutt had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

The actor, in his statement, further thanked friends and family for being his source of strength.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he said. 

Sanjay Dutt, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, also extended his gratitude to the team of doctors and medical staff.

“I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport has good future in India:Rally driver Garima Avtar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Leading woman rally driver Garima Avtar feels that motorsport in the country ...

My only goal is to get selected for the Olympics; Hockey forward Dilpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Promising striker Dilpreet Singh is of the view that deferment of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

عالمی سطح پر کورونا وائرس کے شکار افراد کی تعداد چار کروڑ سے تجاوز کر گئی

عالمی سطح پر کورونا وائرس سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد چالیس ملی ...

فرانس: ٹیچرکا قاتل چیچن مہاجر تھا

فرانس میں ایک استاد کے بہیمانہ قتل کے سلسلے میں تفتیش جاری ہے ...

ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر پابندی ختم ہو گئی، ایران

اقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر عائد ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!