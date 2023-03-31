इंडियन आवाज़     31 Mar 2023 09:39:53      انڈین آواز
Sania Mirza refashions her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
 Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Top tennis star Sania Mirza refashioned her Instagram feed for her fans and followers by posting her stylishly made-up likeness in a fern-green three-piece suit tailored to unmistakable perfection. 

Taking on Instagram, the 36-year-old athlete looked exquisite in the dainty dress in the pictures clicked in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. 

Sania sported a ‘corporatishly’ formal look in a buttoned waistcoat, coat and trousers and paired it with nude heels. 

Recently, the tennis star was in Saudi Arabia to perform in Umrah and shared her worthwhile experience with her Instagram family.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing app, the 36-year-old wrote: “It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Alhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai.”

