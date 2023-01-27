इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 11:08:55      انڈین آواز
Sania Mirza bids adieu to her Grand Slam career

Indian professional tennis player, a former doubles world No. 1, Sania Mirza has won six major titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association as the Indian No. 1 in singles

You are much needed hope for all women in sports: Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza on Friday bade farewell to her last Grand Slam after a defeat in the mixed doubles final., wishes poured in from all corners of the world. Sania’s husband Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was also one of them, whose post on Twitter read, “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

The couple got married in 2010 and have a son named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

6 career Grand Slam titles

2014 US Open mixed doubles champion

2015 US Open women’s doubles champion

On Friday, in the final Grand Slam event of her career, Sania, alongside compatriot Rohan Bopanna, narrowly missed out on the title. The duo, vying for their first Major together, were defeated 6-7 (2), 2-6 by Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

Indian duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna came second to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open mixed doubles final today at Melbourne Park as the Brazillian pair clinched their maiden Grand Slam. Sania Mirza was competing in her final Grand Slam with Rohan Bopanna where the duo was defeated 7-6, 6-2 by Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. Rohan Bopanna, who will turn 43 in March, and Sania Mirza, 36, had a difficult beginning because the latter was broken on his first serve.

In the fourth and eighth games, the Indian pair pounced on Luisa Stefani’s serves but lost the set in the tiebreaker as Rohan Bopanna once more struggled to hold his serve in the ninth game.

Sania Mirza won two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open women’s doubles title with Martina Hingis in 2016 and the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009.

Earlier she said that her professional career started in Melbourne and she could not think of a better arena to finish her Grand Slam career.

