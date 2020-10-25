France recalls ambassador to Turkey after Erdoğan questions Macron’s mental state
Mann Ki Baat: PM calls upon youth to bring in innovations in indigenous sports
Country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 90 per cent
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78
India wants to end border tension with China peacefully: Rajnath
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2020 10:07:28      انڈین آواز

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / SEOUL

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away on Sunday, the company said. No cause of death has been given, but Lee was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull’s noodle trading business into a powerhouse, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction.

He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.

Lee is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate to die, leaving thorny succession issues for the third generation.

“Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of ‘New Management’ was the motivating driver of the companys vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society,” Samsung said in a statement.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world’s biggest technology firm by revenue – seeing off Japanese brands Sony, Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp in chips, TVs and displays; ending Nokia Oyj’s handset supremacy and beating Apple Inc in smartphones.

“His legacy will be everlasting,” Samsung said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

SAI approves coaching camp for Table Tennis; TTFI to conduct camp in Sonepat

AMN The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis. The camp will c ...

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں ہی بنائی گئی اشیاءاور سامان کو ترجیح دیں: ‘وزیراعظم کے ’من کی بات

ویب ڈیسکوزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے عوام پر زور دیا ہے کہ وہ تہوا ...

ایردوآن کے بیان کے جواب میں فرانس نے ترکی سے اپنا سفیر واپس بلا لیا

WEB DESK ترک صدر رجب طیب ایردوآن کی طرف سے فرانسیسی صدر کو تنقی ...

سام سنگ کمپنی کے سربراہ انتقال کر گئے

کوریا کی معروف ٹیکنالوجی کمپنی سام سنگ کے چیئرمین لی کُن ہی 78 ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!