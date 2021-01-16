Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
Samiya Farooqui ,Varun Kapur attain No. 2 spot, 4 other Indians among top-10 in World Jr Badminton ranking

Harpal  Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Based on their superb showings Indian shuttlers  Samiya Imad Farooqui  and Varun Kapur  have attained  world number two spot  in girls and boys categories respectively while  four of their compatriots also figure in Top-10 spots in the latest BWF’s world junior rankings.

Starting 2021 on a high ,Samiya took a six-spot jump as the youngsters achieved their career-best junior rankings, while  Varun moved four places ahead in the men’s rankings as the youngsters achieved their career-best junior rankings and became World No. 2.
The 17-year-old Hyderabadi, a U-15 Asian Badminton Championship winner, Samiya has been one of the consistent performers at the junior circuit  while Varun had a great run last year as he picked his sixth junior title when he won the XII Portuguese International 2020 in November.  
As per the  BWF rankings Indian dominated the  girls  section  with three more shuttlers—Tasnim Mir (4), Treesa Jolly (8) and Aditi Bhatt (10)—earning themselves a place in the Top-10.

In the girls  doubles category, Tressa (8), Tanisha Crasto (9) and Aditi (9) are among the Indians who are placed inside Top-10.
“It’s great to see many junior shuttlers doing so well. We currently have 10 Indians in the Top-20 and the juniors have shown a lot of promise. This ranking will work as a desired boost for each of them and surely motivate them to work harder as it has been tough year for COVID-19 affected sporting world and badminton is trying to make a comeback after almost a year’s break,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma said.  

“BAI executive council meeting and AGM is scheduled for January 30 in Delhi. We will be finalising the detailed plan on how the domestic tournaments as well as the key junior tournaments that BAI plans to send its players this year. We will also be discussing the future plans related to coaching and training for junior shuttlers,” said BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania.

Earlier BWF had frozen the world junior rankings as of March 17, 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the recommencement of some international junior tournaments, BWF stated that they have decided to add subsequent International junior tournament results to the world junior rankings without deducting points from previous weeks thereby creating a rolling ranking until such time as the world junior rankings can be fully unfrozen.
Ranking (Men singles)
Varun Kapoor (2)

(Women 
Samiya Imad Farooqui (2)
Tasnim Mir (4)
Treesa Jolly (8)
Aditi Bhatt (10)

(Women  doubles)
Treesa Jolly (8)
Tanisha Crasto (9)
Aditi Bhatt (9)

