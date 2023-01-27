इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:32:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

‘Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan scene from Pathaan’ greatest meta moment’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Filmmaker Vasan Bala called the scene between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan one of the greatest meta moments in the cinema hall. The director was taken back to the actors’ film Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Rakesh Roshan, who also happened to be watching the film in the same theatre. Filmmaker Vasan Bala was reminded of the 1995 film Karan Arjun by Rakesh Roshan while watching Pathaan in theatres.

Vasan Bala, who watched Pathaan in theatres on Wednesday, called the scene between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the film as one of the greatest meta moments in the cinema hall. The director was taken back to the 1995 film Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan, which featured the two actors as brothers. Coincidentally, Rakesh also happened to watch the film in the same theatre as Vasan.

Taking to Instagram, the excited filmmaker put up an image stating, “SK says ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ And this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come On!” His caption read, “One of the greatest Meta Moments in the Cinema Hall for me. Ever!” In Karan Arjun, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh play brothers who try to avenge their father’s death, but are murdered. Years later, they are reincarnated and meet again. It is the ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ dialogue that reunites them across lives.

Vasan’s Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “Feels” on his post, while actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a clapping hands emoji.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart