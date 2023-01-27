‘Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan scene from Pathaan’ greatest meta moment’

Filmmaker Vasan Bala called the scene between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan one of the greatest meta moments in the cinema hall. The director was taken back to the actors’ film Karan Arjun (1995), directed by Rakesh Roshan, who also happened to be watching the film in the same theatre. Filmmaker Vasan Bala was reminded of the 1995 film Karan Arjun by Rakesh Roshan while watching Pathaan in theatres.

Vasan Bala, who watched Pathaan in theatres on Wednesday, called the scene between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the film as one of the greatest meta moments in the cinema hall. The director was taken back to the 1995 film Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan, which featured the two actors as brothers. Coincidentally, Rakesh also happened to watch the film in the same theatre as Vasan.

Taking to Instagram, the excited filmmaker put up an image stating, “SK says ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ And this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come On!” His caption read, “One of the greatest Meta Moments in the Cinema Hall for me. Ever!” In Karan Arjun, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh play brothers who try to avenge their father’s death, but are murdered. Years later, they are reincarnated and meet again. It is the ‘Bhaag Arjun Bhaag’ dialogue that reunites them across lives.

Vasan’s Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, “Feels” on his post, while actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a clapping hands emoji.