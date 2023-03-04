इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 06:14:35      انڈین آواز
Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without six-digit code to be banned from April

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has decided to ban the sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without a six-digit code from next month. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that the decision has been taken to ensure quality culture in micro sale units. The decision was taken after a review meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), chaired by the union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, held on 03rd March 2023.

The Ministry informed that in an effort to promote quality culture in micro scale units, BIS is providing an 80 per cent concession on the certification/minimum marking fee across various product certification schemes of BIS. It said additionally, units located in the North-East will continue to receive an extra 10 per cent concession.

The Union Minister stated that the Government is committed to ensuring that all products in India meet the highest quality and safety standards. He said, these measures shall promote micro scale units, enhance the testing infrastructure, and develop a culture of quality consciousness among citizens.

