SAI’s new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched new logo of the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Wednesday.

SAI has played significant role in promoting the sports ecosystem in the country since 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country.

The new logo signifies SAI’s journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroot level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country.

Speaking about the significance of the new SAI logo, the minister said “SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence. It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers can take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory – that is what the flying figure indicates – the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI.”

” The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra adds the national fervor as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage.” he added

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal; Indian Olympic Association President, Narinder Batra and Director General SAI, Sandip Pradhan along with the senior officers of the Ministry at the stadium.

Many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined the event from across the country through video conference.

SAI's new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

