All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2020 02:31:04      انڈین آواز

SAIL supplies over 9000 tonnes of steel for ‘Atal tunnel’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steel producing Company in India, has supplied the majority portion of steel in the construction of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SAIL has supplied more than 9000 Tonnes of its quality steel, out of the 15000 Tonnes of steel used in the entire project. The tunnel is set to become the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of above 3,000 metres. The Company has once again partnered in building a vital infrastructure for the Nation and making India stronger.

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan complimented SAIL and said, “This tunnel will be of great significance to the locals as well as for strategic movements. It will boost connectivity of the Spiti Valley. This is an achievement considering the very challenging conditions of the construction site and weather. SAIL has supplied a large quantity of steel for this project. It has always come forward and supplied steel for national requirement and in future also will continue to do so”.

An all-weather tunnel, Atal Tunnel will connect Manali to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh throughout the year. The 9000 Tonnes of steel supplied by SAIL consisted of around 6500 tonnes of TMT, 1500 Tonnes of Structurals and 1000 Tonnes of Plates for fabricating Beams and small quantity of SAIL GP/GC sheets for constructing stations and control rooms.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL commented, “SAIL has always committed itself and will continue to be in the service of the Nation. It is a proud moment for the Company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India. The new facilities at SAIL are also adding to our capacities and expertise in fulfilling every domestic requirement. As India moves forward in becoming Atmanirbhar, SAIL will participate in producing the strong steel needed to fuel every infrastructural need of the Nation”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ : صدر ٹرمپ اور میلانیا قرنطینہ میں

صدر ٹرمپ نے کرونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آنے سے متعلق اطلاع اپنی ایک ٹوئٹ ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!