SAIL became first CPSE to achieve major milestone of procurement through GeM

AMN / WEB DESK

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has crossed ten crore rupees in Procurement Value on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM). The Ministry of Steel said that SAIL became the first Central Public Sector Enterprise, CPSE to achieve the major milestone of procurement through the GeM since its inception.

The Ministry said that SAIL started from an amount of twenty crore seven lakh rupees in the financial year of 2018-19, Which has crossed the total value of ten crore rupees this year. It said, SAIL was also the largest CPSE procurer on GeM in the previous Financial Year with a value of over forty-six hundred Crore rupees.