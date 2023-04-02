इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2023 11:55:26      انڈین آواز
SAIL achieves best ever annual production during financial year 2022-23

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has achieved the best-ever annual production during the financial year 2022-23. The company recorded over 19.4 Million Tonnes of hot metal and around 18.3 Million Tonnes crude steel production.

The Ministry of Steel said that the company is continuously ramping up its production over the years with a focus on more value-added and special steel production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the SAIL’s achievement. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that this indicates that India is taking strong steps towards atma nirbharta in every sphere.

“Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – a Maharatna public sector unit under the Ministry of Steel, has achieved the best ever annual production during the financial year 2022-23 ending on 31 March 2023. During the period, the company recorded 19.409 Million Tonnes (MT) of hot metal and 18.289 MT crude steel production with a growth of 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the previous best. 

The company is continuously ramping up its production over the years with a focus on more value added and special steels production” said SAIL press release.

