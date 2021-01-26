Over 15 lakh people administered Covid-19 vaccines in India so far
Farmers’ tractor rally will begin after R-Day Parade on Jan 26: Delhi police
WHO thanks India for continued support in fight against COVID-19
Thousands of farmers march to Mumbai to protest new agriculture laws
122 Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel to participate in India’s Republic Day parade
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2021 02:28:33      انڈین آواز

SAI modifies SOPs partially to ensure athletes returning from competitions can continue training

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Sports Authority of India has, with a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic Games-bound athletes, proactively amended the quarantine regulations for those returning to its Centres from various competitions.

In partial modification of the Standard Operating Procedures, SAI has ensured that athletes returning to National Camps and other training at the SAI training centres are able to continue training without compromising safety.

In a statement, SAI said, the measure has been introduced to ensure that athletes are able to maintain continuity in their training programme. The athlete will be able to resume his or her training routine, except that he or she will be kept away from athletes who remained in the bio-bubble for the first seven days and until he or she returns a negative RT-PCR test. With six months left for the Tokyo Olympic Games and with domestic and international competition resuming, athletes have or will begin competing in various disciplines to either gain qualification for the Olympic Games or secure competitive exposure. Asking them to quarantine themselves for seven days each time they return to base from a competition would adversely affect their training as they seek to maintain their periodisation cycle.

SAI has told the heads of all its training facilities that athletes are returning from various competitions should be housed in a separate Hostel or block of Hostels till their RT-PCR test is negative at the end of seven days so that athletes do not come into contact with those who remained in the bio-bubble.

The heads of all SAI centres and the coaches have been instructed to draw up a proper schedule so that athletes returning from competition can use the field of play, gym and sports science facilities to ensure continuity of training, but without compromising the safety of those athletes who remained in the centres.

Similarly, all centres have been advised to make separate dining arrangements for athletes returning from competition till their RT-PCR test report becomes available. In places where it is not possible to create a separate dining area, they will make a detailed schedule to prevent the mingling of such persons with those who stayed back in the camp.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy to be played in Ahmedabad from 26-31 January

AMN Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be played from 26-31 January, at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. A ...

SAI modifies SOPs partially to ensure athletes returning from competitions can continue training

AMN Sports Authority of India has, with a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!