Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 announced: Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramania, Hussain-ul-Haque among the winners

WEB DESK

Congress leader and writer M Veerappa Moily, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, Hussain-ul-Haque (Urdu) are among 20 writers who have been selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.

The Academy announced the names on Friday during the opening day of its annual ‘Festival of Letters’ event.

The 2020 winners’ list includes seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays, and one each of memoirs and epic poetry in 20 Indian languages. The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani will be announced later, said the Akademi.

Apart from Subramaniam, the others who received the award in poetry include Harish Meenakshi (Gujarati), Anamika (Hindi), RS Bhaskar (Konkani), Irungbam Deven (Manipuri), Rupchand Hansda (Santali), and Nikhileswar (Telugu).

M Veerappa Moily also received the award for his epic poem Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam in Kannada.

Other winners included novelists Nanda Khare (Marathi), Maheshchandra Sharma Gautam (Sanskrit), Imaiyam (Tamil) and Hussain-ul-Haque (Urdu) for his novel Amawas ka Khawab.

The Akademi named Apurba Kumar Saikia (Assamese), Dharanidhar Owari (Bodo), Hiday Koul Bharti (Kashmiri), Kamalkant Jha (Maithili) and Gurdev Singh Rupana (Punjab) winners in the short stories section. Gian Singh (Dogri) and Jetho Lalwani (Sindhi) received the award for their plays, while Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay (Bengali) got it for his memoir.

“The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose,” said the Akademi. The award includes an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1 lakh. It will be presented at a function later.