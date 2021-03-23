Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
Sagar Sarhadi, the story writer of 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Silsila' is no more

Sagar Sarhadi, a well-known film writer, director and producer of the Indian film industry, whose full name was Ganga Sagar Talwar passed away on Monday (March 22, 2021) in Mumbai. He was born on May 11, 1933, to a Sikh family in Buffa, Hazara now in Pakistan.

He had been trying his luck in the film industry for a long time, but the storytelling / dialogue writing of Yash Chopra’s famous film “Kabhi Kabhi” (1976) had taken him to new heights. He then made a name for himself in the history of bollywood. He then made a name for himself in the history of Indian cinema by making several successful films like “Silsala”, “Noori” and “Bazar”. For his work, he won several Filmfare Awards.

Born as Ganga Sagar Talwar in Baffa, near Abbottabad city, now Pakistan, the writer is said to have adapted the title ‘Sarhadi’ to carry with him the connection of the frontier province, after he migrated to Delhi aged 12.

Sarhadi began his career writing Urdu short stories and became an Urdu playwright. Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 1976 “Kabhi Kabhie”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee, opened the gates for his Bollywood career.

The writer collaborated with Chopra to pen screenplay in acclaimed films like “Silsila” (1981) and Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor starrer “Chandni”, for which he wrote the dialogues.

In 1982, Sarhadi turned director with “Bazaar”, starring Supriya Pathak Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah.

Sarhadi is also credited with writing dialogues for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s debut “Deewana” in 1992 and Hrithik Roshan’s debut “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”.

Sarhadi is survived by his nephews and nieces.

