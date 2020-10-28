PM Modi appeals countrymen to strengthen India in battle against corruption
India, US hold 3rd bilateral two plus two Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi; sign landmark defence pact BECA
Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines for re-opening till November end
COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves to 90.62 pct
UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19
इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2020 06:14:00      انڈین آواز

Sadhus to deliberate on Krishna Janmsthan at VHP’s two day meet on Nov 10-11

By Nitin Mahajan / NEW DELHI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will host approximately 200 mahants and sadhus from across the country and abroad in the national capital on November 10 and November 11. The meeting is likely to discuss the issue of Mathura’s Krishna Janmsthaan Temple.

Sources said that at the meeting, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Pratinidhi will decide on the agenda that the sadhus and seers will work for in the next three years.

“The mahants and sadhus will decide what to do and when to begin the movement for Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. It is with Sant Samiti meeting that Shri Ramjanmbhoomi movement began and got its impetus and now we see the construction of the temple has begun,” stated the source.

Sadhus associate with the Ramjanmbhoomi movement and now also with its construction had stated that they are eagerly waiting to see Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmsthaan and Kashi’s Vishwanath Temple become a reality.

“Whether to begin the movement for Mathura’s Krishna Janmsthaan Temple before completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya or to wait is likely to be taken up for the discussion. The decision will be taken as to wait for three years till Ram temple is constructed or not. Religious leaders are likely to deliberate on strategy on what needs to be done till the actual movement begins,” stated the source.

Apart from the Ram temple issue, the construction of temples at Mathura and Kashi sites has been a key demand of the VHP.

