Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win the 56kg title and the unprecedented eighth gold for India a day after all seven women swept the top honours at the Youth World Boxing Championship in Kielce, Poland

With Sachin’s gold, a 20-member contingent finished the championship with eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the ongoing event. The previous best outing for India had come in the 2018 edition where they won 10 medals.

Bhiwani based Sachin made a cautious start against the highly skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the 56kg final bout. The Indian made good use of feet and his swift movement coupled with quick fierce punches put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.

The contest was evenly poised at the end of two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with relentless attack in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing eighth gold for India at the on-going championship.

Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) bagged bronze medal each with their semi-finals finish.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian women’s team scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the prestigious event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) clinched gold medals as India finished at the No. 1 position in the women’s section with seven gold medals. They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition held in Guwahati.