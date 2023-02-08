इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2023 02:13:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sachin Baisoya sole leader with 64 on day one of TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Kolkata, 7 February; Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya  fired  a superb six-under 64 to emerge the sole leader on day one of the Rs. 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship at Tollygunge Club,here on Tuesday

PGTI Qualifying School champion Aryan Roopa Anand of Bengaluru and US-based Varun Chopra, both rookies, were tied second at five-under 65 along with Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema, Delhi’s Ajay Baisoya and Patna’s Aman Raj.

Gaurav Pratap Singh (66) of Noida and Sunhit Bishnoi (67) of Gurugram fired hole-in-ones during their rounds. Gaurav (hole-in-one on 11th) and Sunhit (hole-in-one on 6th) were placed tied eighth and tied 14th respectively.

Among the prominent names, Udayan Mane was tied 20th at a score of 68, Khalin Joshi was tied 32nd at 69 and defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was tied 60th at 71.

Sachin , who had a decent run in the last two seasons having finished inside the top-25 of the PGTI Rankings, carried forward the momentum with a round that featured seven birdies and a bogey.

The 27-year-old Sachin, who accumulated seven top-10s over the last two seasons including two third place finishes, said, “I had one of my best ball-striking days today and that helped me score well on this relatively narrow layout. My tee shots and approach shots turned out as I had visualized them.

“I’ve played well over the last two seasons and the podium finish at the National Games in 2022 gave me further impetus. I’m just trying to continue with the same mindset and hopefully the results will follow.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart