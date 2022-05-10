FreeCurrencyRates.com

S Korea’s new President promises to strengthen North Korea’s economy in exchange for denuclearization

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised an “audacious plan” to strengthen North Korea’s economy in exchange for denuclearization.

Speaking in front of parliament, Yoon called North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme a “threat” to the region. But, he added, the door to dialogue and peaceful resolution remains open — and he wants to help improve life in North Korea in return for greater security.

Tensions between the Koreas have run particularly high recently amid a recent surge in North Korean missile testing. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Saturday, the 14th missile test so far this year. It had conducted only four tests in 2020, and eight in 2021.

