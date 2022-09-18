S Jaishankar to embark on 11-day visit to US

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit the US today. He will participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit to New York on the first leg of his tour, Dr Jaishankar will lead the India delegation for the High-Level Week at the United Nations General Assembly.

The theme of 77th UNGA is “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”.

In keeping with India’s strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, the Minister will host a Ministerial meeting of the G4 – India, Brazil, Japan and Germany – as well as participate at the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council”.

The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

To commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the External Affairs Minister will address a special event “India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action” on 24th September.

The event will highlight India’s development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. It is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the United Nations Development Programme Administrator.

The Minister would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, and other trilateral formats.

These include India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states. He will address the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on 24th September.

Dr Jaishankar will visit Washington D.C. from 25th to 28th September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on Science and Technology and interaction with the Indian diaspora.

His visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership.