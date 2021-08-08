S Jaishankar shares concerns over Afghanistan’s security situation during meeting with Qatar’s Special Envoy

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared concerns over Afghanistan’s security situation during a meet with Qatar’s Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi. During the meet, Jaishankar shared New Delhi’s perspective on the recent developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

Mr Majed was on a two-day visit to India to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan. The envoy also met with multiple key officials in the external affairs ministry.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar wrote, rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. He said, a peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected.

Recently during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan’s worsening situation, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said there should be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country’s northeastern province Takhar.