India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2021 11:03:38      انڈین آواز

S Jaishankar shares concerns over Afghanistan’s security situation during meeting with Qatar’s Special Envoy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared concerns over Afghanistan’s security situation during a meet with Qatar’s Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi. During the meet, Jaishankar shared New Delhi’s perspective on the recent developments in war-torn Afghanistan.

Mr Majed was on a two-day visit to India to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan. The envoy also met with multiple key officials in the external affairs ministry.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar wrote, rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter. He said, a peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected.

Recently during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan’s worsening situation, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said there should be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

Over the past few weeks, the Taliban have captured several key districts in Afghanistan including the country’s northeastern province Takhar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India

AMN On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetched a Bronze Medal in 65 kilog ...

President, PM Modi praise golfer Aditi Ashok

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind praised golfer Aditi Ashok who finished 4th in the Tokyo Olympics for an impr ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz