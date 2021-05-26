S Jaishankar meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday and discussed the COVID challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent and effective global vaccine solutions.

Dr Jaishankar said, it is critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production and fairer distribution.

They also exchanged views on climate action.

The External Affairs Minister said, greater resources are essential for larger ambitions and financing will determine our seriousness and credibility.

Dr Jaishankar highlighted India’s constructive role in the UN Security Council and conveyed the priorities of our Presidency in August.

He said, Maritime Security and Technology for Peacekeeping should address the needs of the day.

He welcomed the UN Secretary General’s appreciation of India’s Peacekeeping operations including at Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo recently.

They also deliberated on the regional challenges in India’s neighbourhood and shared the concerns about ensuring that the gains of the last two decades in Afghanistan are adequately protected.

Dr Jaishankar said, countering terrorism and radicalisation remain priorities for the entire region.

They also discussed the recent developments in Myanmar. The External Affairs Minister said, India values UN Secretary General’s leadership of the UN, especially in these challenging times.

Dr Jaishankar conveyed India’s support for his candidature for a second term.