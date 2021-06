AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has congratulated Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid on his election as President for 76th United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, this is a testimony as much to his own stature as to the standing of Maldives. He said, we look forward to working with him to strengthen multilateralism and its much needed reforms.