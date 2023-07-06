इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 11:32:18      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

S Jaishankar arrives in Zanzibar on four-day official visit to Tanzania

Leave a comment
Published On: By

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar reached Zanzibar on a four-day official visit to Tanzania last night. Dr. Jaishankar received a warm welcome by the President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. He also attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul with the President of Zanzibar.


In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar described his meeting with the President of Zanzibar as delightful. He also appreciated his strong commitment to a stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Dr. Jaishankar said that our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated.

During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar will hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart. He will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit, and call on top leadership. The Minister will also meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

@Powered By: Logicsart