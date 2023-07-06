S Jaishankar arrives in Zanzibar on four-day official visit to Tanzania

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar reached Zanzibar on a four-day official visit to Tanzania last night. Dr. Jaishankar received a warm welcome by the President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. He also attended a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul with the President of Zanzibar.



In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar described his meeting with the President of Zanzibar as delightful. He also appreciated his strong commitment to a stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Dr. Jaishankar said that our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated.

During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar will hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart. He will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit, and call on top leadership. The Minister will also meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam.