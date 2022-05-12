Russia’s Medvedev, Volodin lash out at US aid to Ukraine

WEB DESK

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday accused the United States of waging a proxy war against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a 40-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine.

Writing on the messenger app Telegram, Mr. Medvedev said that the bill approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday was a bid to deal a serious defeat to Russia and limit its economic development and political influence in the world. He said, it won’t work and the U.S. economy would suffer. Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused Washington of using the aid package to indebt Ukraine and of appropriating the country’s grain reserves in lieu of payment.