FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 May 2022 01:03:44      انڈین آواز

Russia’s Medvedev, Volodin lash out at US aid to Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday accused the United States of waging a proxy war against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a 40-billion dollar aid package for Ukraine.

Writing on the messenger app Telegram, Mr. Medvedev said that the bill approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday was a bid to deal a serious defeat to Russia and limit its economic development and political influence in the world. He said, it won’t work and the U.S. economy would suffer. Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused Washington of using the aid package to indebt Ukraine and of appropriating the country’s grain reserves in lieu of payment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart