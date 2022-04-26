FreeCurrencyRates.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry announces ceasefire around Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol to allow civilian evacuation

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia’s Defence Ministry today announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city. The Defence Ministry said, in a statement, Russian troops will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians from 1400 HRS Moscow time (1100 GMT) today.

It said, the civilians will be taken in any direction they have chosen. It added that the Ukrainian side should show readiness to start the humanitarian evacuations by raising white flags at Azovstal. According to the Ministry, this information will be communicated to those inside Azovstal via radio channels every 30 minutes.

Russia last week said, it had gained full control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, except for its huge Azovstal industrial area. President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.

