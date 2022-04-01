Russian troops leaving Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine nuclear operator

AMN

Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.

The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.

Energoatom also said that the Russians dug trenches in the Red Forest, the 10-square-kilometer area surrounding the Chernobyl plant within the Exclusion Zone, and received significant doses of radiation.