Russian Scientists have detected first case of transmission of Avian Flu to humans and ed WHO

Russia has said that its scientists have detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of Avian Flu to humans and ed the World Health Organization in this regard.
In a television interview yesterday, the head of Russia’s health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova said that information about the world’s first case of transmission of the Avian Flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization.
Highly contagious strain H5N8 is lethal for birds but it has never been reported before to have spread to humans.