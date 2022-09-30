Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes independence of two southern regions

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin today recognized the independence of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, hours before holding a ceremony to incorporate them into the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin in a statement said that four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia will be incorporated into Russia today.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

On other hand, US President Joe Biden has said yesterday that the US will never recognize Russia’s attempt to annex territory in Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Russian president signed two decrees recognizing Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as independent territories paving the way for them to be annexed.

However, Ukraine and the West have dismissed the votes as a sham.

However, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said, any annexation of a country’s territory based on the use of force violates the UN Charter and international law.