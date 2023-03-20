इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 09:54:32      انڈین آواز
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to Mariupol. Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. The President visited several districts of the city to inspect the progress of restoration efforts, including the construction of new residential districts, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure.

Putin also drove through the streets of Mariupol to inspect the facilities and spoke with residents.

On Saturday, the Russian president was in Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s reunification with Russia

